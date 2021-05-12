QB Tom Brady Pokes Fun At 'America's Team'? Cowboys Open NFL Week 1 at Super Bowl Bucs

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night, but we already know the Dallas Cowboys have an early high-profile meeting.

FRISCO - The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT, but the network partners involved are allowed a Week 1 "early release'' - and the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys have an early high-profile meeting.

The Cowboys will help the league kick off its season on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the defending champion Bucs. It was speculated that this might happen because Prescott would help make the game competitive against Tom Brady and the defending champ Bucs.

Speaking of Tom Brady ... he is being sarcastic here with his "America's Team'' reference ... right?

So ... “buzz”? Sure. Of course, a lot of Cowboys games are about "buzz,'' as you can see by the opponents ... a bit below without soon-to-be-announced dates and times ... but right here with what we pretty much know so far:

- Week 1 at Bucs, Thursday, Sept 9

- Week 6 at New England, Oct. 17

- Week 8 at Minn, Halloween on SNF

- Week 9 home Denver

- Week 12 home Raiders on Thanksgiving, Thursday

- Week 13 at New Orleans, Thursday

- Week 15 at NYG Week

- Week 16 home WASH on Sunday Night Football

- Week 18 at Eagles

For sure ... Cowboys Home Games 2021

- New York Giants

- Philadelphia Eagles

- Washington Football Team

- Atlanta Falcons

- Carolina Panthers

- Denver Broncos

- Las Vegas Raiders

- Arizona Cardinals

For sure ... Cowboys Away Games 2021

- New York Giants

- Philadelphia Eagles

- Washington Football Team

- Kansas City Chiefs

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Minnesota Vikings

- New Orleans Saints

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- New England Patriots

If you care to put weight on last year's results? The Cowboys' opponents went 122-148-2 during the 2020 NFL season. If you care to put money on this year's results? The Cowboys currently have the 13th-best odds on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl in 2021 at +2800.

And it all starts in Tampa.

Guaranteed competitiveness? What about Dallas (um, coming off a 6-10 season) says that'll happen?

Let’s be frank: The Cowboys’ involvement here might be about competitiveness. But it’s mostly about another component.

As Peter King suggested, Dallas represents among the "sexiest home foes for the Bucs.''

And now we’re talking the certified Dallas Cowboys’ language: “Sex sells.” And Tom Brady? He clearly wants in.

