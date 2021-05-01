Raiders Move Ahead of Cowboys To Select TCU Safety Trevon Moehrig

The Dallas Cowboys missed out on a major difference-maker in the secondary on Friday night, When the Las Vegas Raiders moved ahead of them to draft TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the No. 44 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Raiders now add Moehrig to a position group with great need, where he will likely be a candidate to suit up and start from day one on the back end of the defense.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Moehrig was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, choosing TCU over Stanford.

Last season with the Horned Frogs, the 6-1, 202-pound Moehrig played 10 games, tallying 47 tackles, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions, winning college football’s Thorpe Award along the way.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Moehrig below:

In a safety group with many varying opinions, TCU’s Trevon Moehrig stands a good chance to be the first safety off the board after putting two outstanding seasons on film in 2019 and 2020, coupling an impressive physical profile and production. Boasting the ideal frame that evaluators dream of at the position, with length for days and a smooth athletic profile, Moehrig has the type of physical profile that could fit into a variety of roles on the next level. Partnering with fellow 2021 draft prospect Ar’Darius Washington, Moehrig played a lot of split-zone, two-high looks, including reps as a curl-flat defender, mid-hole, robber and single high. The versatility he brings to the position will be a huge bonus for NFL teams that ask their safeties to do a variety of duties. Playing as the field safety for the Horned Frogs, Moehrig has an outstanding feel in deep-zone coverage, rarely ever taken out of position. In man coverage, he has smooth hips and is extremely patient, matching up well against wide receivers of various sizes/skill sets. He transitions downhill well, taking good angles working inside-out. Although Moehrig makes an impact in deep zone, he is not the type of athlete that you want playing single high at a high rate. His range is nothing special, working much better from two-high alignments. In the run game, Moehrig needs to play up to his size more consistently. He has had some missed tackles on film. Pointing out the “weaknesses” for Moehrig are extreme nitpicking at this point. He is a player who seems to do everything well. For a team needing a versatile safety on the back end without many flaws, Moehrig brings a tremendous amount of value. The first round is not out of question.

With their safety situation now still in question, the Cowboys could move their attention elsewhere in the secondary, where cornerback is still a glaring need thanks to the loss of Chidobe Awuzie in free agency.