FRISCO - We'll need until Sunday night to know if the Dallas Cowboys are mentally healthy. But in terms of physical heath? Wednesday's preparation here inside The Star for the Week 15 visit from the Los Angeles Rams registers as a thumbs-up.

As we reported this morning, starting defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) is back to practicing this week. Starting safety Jeff Heath also practiced, with the goal of playing on Sunday - despite the fact that he may be facing surgery on not one but both of his shoulders for reported "labrum tears.'' Linebacker Sean Lee (pec) worked on the side today, and receiver Amari Cooper (dealing with a knee ailment) ends the day listed as "full.''

There are other bumps and bruises to be dealt with, of course, including QB Dak Prescott and his hands. (What Dak says about that concern is here.) That leaves as the only player missing practice today linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, a key starter who is dealing with a neck injury that was initially announced as a "stinger'' but now, we believe, merits further medical testing.

"It might be a little bit of time” until he is available to practice, coach Jason Garrett said on Wednesday.