Cowboys' Gregory Honored, Rookie COVID Move, Biggest Draft Need?

    December 23, 2021
    Sure, the NFL Draft is still more than four months away and the Dallas Cowboys are about to gear up for a playoff run. But it's never too early to look at what the Cowboys might need come April. ... with the hope that the talent brought in can mature into the player Randy Gregory presently is (though it took a while), and with the hope that young guys can stay healthy enough to develop (which takes us to Simi Fehoko).

    On Thursday, as Dallas readies for a Sunday night visit from Washington, the Cowboys revealed that Fehoko, a rookie from the 2021 NFL Draft class, has tested positive for COVID-19. He joins defensive lineman Trysten Hill as the only Cowboys players presently in COVID-19 protocol.

    Meanwhile, Gregory, per multiple reports, has been voted a Pro Bowl alternate, in addition to the five Cowboys who on Wednesday were announced as honorees. (Dallas likely has more alternates as well).

    Will Fehoko become a player? Will the next draft produce another Gregory?

    What Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the front office decide will hinge on what the team does with its many impending free agents - Gregory included. The team also has a lot of young assets that haven't gotten a lot of playing time this season.

    You could point to the secondary and find an upgrade opposite Trevon Diggs, but the team spent two Day 2 picks on cornerbacks in April with Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright

    The team could also look at the defensive line, with DeMarcus Lawrence's future up in the air. But with Gregory enjoying a career year, maybe he can hold the fort down for at least one more season. ... if the money is right.

    Then, you flip to the Dak Prescott-led offensive side of the ball and look at potential replacements for wide receiver Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz. It's hard to imagine the team being able to retain both of them with their high prices they will earn in free agency. Perhaps the team could grab an athletic tight end to put down in the middle of the field to replace (or even compliment) Schultz.

    Given the team's many potential paths there is no right or wrong answer, meaning this is a good problem to have for the Cowboys.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions including their favorite Christmas game for the Cowboys, their biggest draft need in 2022 and they discuss how the Cowboys can get every seed in the NFC. 

    Plus, they have a spirited debate about the best Christmas movies of all time and answer more listener questions

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

