Randy Returns: Gregory 1st Day Back At Cowboys Practice

FRISCO - Randy Gregory's long climb back into the NFL took another step on Wednesday when he was on the sideline for the Dallas Cowboys here inside The Star.

“I am in a good place,'' the long-suspended Dallas defensive end said recently, and while there are still limitations that go along with his recent reinstatement - he is allowed in the building (as of Monday) but can't practice with the team until Oct. 5 (which is why on Wednesday he participated only in conditioning and individual work) - yes, he looked to be "in a good place.''

From our media vantage point at Wednesday's workout, there was no indication that Gregory was anything but in shape as he wore his shorts and No. 94 jersey while working on the resistance cords with trainers.

Eventually, he will be a part of a defensive line rotation that includes other headline-grabbing names like DeMarcus Lawrence, Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen. Eventually, too, the 2015 second-round pick who has been suspended for 46 games and who has not played since 2018 will work to earn his new contract, which includes a lock-in commitment to 2021 (via a one-year extension) and a very-important-right-now bonus of $200,000 - very important because when players on on NFL suspension they do not collect paychecks.

That's all about to change now for Gregory, who is now able to participate in meetings and get re-acclimated with the team. He is now eligible to collect a paycheck, having battled through the rules and red tape of league's sometimes unfortunate substance-abuse policy.

The Cowboys' Week 1 hasn't been overflowing with good news, on the injury front ...

Or in the won/lost column. Maybe they change that on Sunday against visiting Atlanta. But on a sunny Wednesday in the backyard at The Star, there was something good for Randy Gregory. He was allowed to come to work.