Cowboy Roundup: Ranking NFL free agent additions, RB solutions
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're about to wrap up the weekend and things have been relatively quiet on the NFL front, but there's still hope the team could make some additional moves.
Dallas still has major needs at wide receiver, which could indicate the Cowboys are looking to address that issue in the NFL Draft.
While we wait to see if the team makes any moves in the coming days, let's take a look around at some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media. Indulge.
Ranking the NFL free agent signings
The Dallas Cowboys have made some moves in free agency to add depth to the roster, but how impactful will they be? That remains to be seen, but Inside The Star took a shot at ranking the best acquisitions so far.
Fixing the running back position
While the Cowboys have added veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during the early stages of the free agency period, there is still some work that could be done. Blogging the Boys gives a brief rundown of how the Cowboys could address the position in the NFL Draft.
Cowboys Quick Hits
