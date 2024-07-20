Ranking the Top 10 Defenders in the NFC East
In this list, we highlight the elite playmakers who consistently disrupt offenses and make game-changing plays. These standout defenders exemplify the grit and talent that define the best division in footbal, the NFC East.
1. Micah Parsons (DE)
Last season was the first in Parsons' three-year career where he didn't make the First Team All-Pro. However, he did lead the NFL in quarterback pressures and set a new career high with 14 sacks.
Defensive Player of the Year awards are not far out of reach for Parsons, especially if he spends less time on podcasts. Parsons is a difference-maker for the Cowboys; we just have to hope his talent isn't wasted.
2. Dexter Lawrence II (DT)
Dexter Lawrence is a dominant force on the defensive line, known for his ability to clog running lanes and his impressive pass-rushing skills for someone his size. He has become one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, making the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and recording 49 quarterback hits during that time.
3. Daron Bland (CB)
It is hard not to be in awe of Daron Bland's first two seasons in the NFL. Drafted in the 5th round, Bland already has 14 career interceptions, a Pro Bowl appearance, and an All-Pro selection, all achieved without the benefit of lenient officiating (as is sometimes suggested with other players). This may come as a surprise to see him ranked ahead of Trevon Diggs, but Cowboys fans should be thrilled to have both of them on the roster.
4. Daron Payne (DT)
Payne is a powerful defensive tackle who excels at stopping the run and applying pressure up the middle. A key player on Washington's defensive line since 2018, his numbers did drop from his impressive 2022 season. However, his impact is often evident in the success of his teammates and the overall effectiveness of the defensive unit.
5. Kayvon Thibodeaux (OLB)
This is somewhat of a prediction: Kayvon Thibodeaux, who already had a stellar sophomore season with 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, should benefit from playing alongside Brian Burns. NFL teams will have to choose who to pay more attention to between Burns, Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence, leaving the rest of their pass-rushers with one-on-one opportunities. With his athleticism, talent, and supporting cast, it wouldn't be a shock to see Thibodeaux at the top of the sack list this season.
6. Trevon Diggs (CB)
With all the failed contract negotiations and limited free agency moves this summer, there is one thing Cowboys fans should be happy about: Trevon Diggs will be returning from his torn ACL this season, forming an exciting cornerback duo. Diggs and Daron Bland have played together before, but not with both of them as outside cornerbacks. This combination should make for must-see TV.
7. DeMarcus Lawrence (DE)
DeMarcus Lawrence may not post the same numbers he did early in his career, but his defensive play remains highly respected by fans, players, and coaches alike. Despite others on the field often putting up "better numbers," Lawrence consistently earns recognition as a top ten edge defender and remains a favorite of Pro Football Focus (PFF). His impact extends beyond statistics, reflecting his enduring skill and influence on the game.
8. Jalen Carter (DT)
Jalen Carter stoodout as a rookie getting six sacks and often dealing with double teams. That's exactly what you want from your rookie defensive tackle, he already makes his teammates lives easier. Espectation will be high for Carter this season after getting a year of experience under his belt. It is just terrible that the rest of the league let him fall to the Eagles in the 2023 draft.
9. Brian Burns Jr. (OLB)
Brian Burns had been in trade talks for a couple seasons after it was clear the Panthers did not want to pay him. But why didn't they trade him earlier and they would have gotten more picks? Oh well, Burns is already a 2x pro Bowler and he will now be a part of one of the most talented teams he has been on (as sad as that sounds its true).
10. C.J Gardner Johnson (S)
The Eagles certainly missed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's presence last season as their defense struggled down the stretch. His versatility as a safety and nickel cornerback, coupled with his playmaking ability, makes him one of the top defenders in the NFC East. The final spot was a close call between Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay. Given Slay's recent knee surgery and advancing age, it's hard to ignore the possibility of a decline in his performance.