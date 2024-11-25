Ranking Turpin's return touchdown among the top plays of the year
The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders faced off in one of the strangest and most exciting football games of the year. The game was tied 3-3 at halftime, as neither team could get their offense moving.
However, the second half turned into one of the most bizarre halves of NFL football in recent memory. The second half resembled a Big 12 college football shootout more than a typical NFL matchup.
In just the last eight and a half minutes of game time, a staggering 41 points were scored, including two kick return touchdowns, two long field goals, and three passing touchdowns. Among these was an 86-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin.
The most notable moment was a 99-yard kick return touchdown by Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, which immediately became a candidate for the best play of the year. The play was easily the best play by a Cowboys player this season but where does it rank among the best plays of the year?
MORE: Dallas Cowboys are underutilizing KaVontae Turpin
3. Jayden Daniels and Noah Brown Hail Mary
This game-winning Hail Mary ranks third among the best plays of the year due to its reliance on luck over pure skill. The 52-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels fell short of the goal-line, but a fortunate tip sent the ball directly into Noah Brown's hands for the dramatic victory.
2. Saquon Barkley's Backwards Hurdle
Saquon Barkley undoubtedly delivered the most unique play of the year, executing a move rarely, if ever, seen at the any level in football. His backwards hurdle was a jaw-dropping display of athleticism and creativity. This move is sure to inspire imitations across high school and college football, but none will likely match Barkley's flawless execution or the sheer spontaneity that made the play so special.
1. KaVontae Turpin's 99-yard Kick Return Touchdown
What makes this play so special is how it started poorly, with Turpin bobbling the snap—a situation that rarely results in a positive play, let alone a 99-yard touchdown. With all 11 members of the Commanders' special teams unit closing in on him, Turpin made a single, jaw-dropping move: a spin at the 10-yard line that left special teams ace Jeremy Reaves and five other players grasping at air. This move opened up an almost free lane to the end zone for one of the fastest players in NFL history.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12
CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones