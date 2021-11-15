'Red-Ass Week' - So Coach Gives Cowboys 'Monkey Butt'

Last year, McCarthy smashed watermelons in Minnesota as a fun motivational tool. This year, it's about "Bingo'' and "Monkey Butt.''

DALLAS - "Monkey Butt,'' Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy blurted out in the middle of his Monday press conference here at The Star in Frisco. "I highly recommend it if you’ve never used it. But I won’t get into my personal hygiene here.”

Actually, this wasn't about McCarthy's "butt.'' It was more about what he called "RAW,'' that is, "Red-Ass Week, that was the topic,'' as the coach explained, reflected on the feeling the Cowboys were left with after a surprise loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

So, leading up to what became a 43-3 victory in Week 10, a complete domination of the Falcons?

"Monkey Butt.''

The product is actually called "Anti-Monkey Butt,'' a sort of talcum-powder-style style medication to relieve ... well, raw skin. Maybe especially raw skin near the buttocks.

So last week, obviously as part of the "loosen up'' efforts that we've written about previously (see "Brotherhood Bingo'' here), McCarthy passed out to his players cans of the product.

McCarthy reiterated on Monday that given the pressures of the job and the time the coaches and players spend together, sometimes it's good "to just laugh.''

"Monkey Butt'' might relieve pain from irritated skin. But yeah. It's funny.

