Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Red-Ass Week': How Coach Mike McCarthy's 'Monkey Butt' Helped Cowboys Win

    Last year, McCarthy smashed watermelons in Minnesota as a fun motivational tool. This year, it's about "Bingo'' and "Monkey Butt.''
    Author:

    DALLAS - "Monkey Butt,'' Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy blurted out in the middle of his Monday press conference here at The Star in Frisco. "I highly recommend it if you’ve never used it. But I won’t get into my personal hygiene here.”

    Actually, this wasn't about McCarthy's "butt.'' It was more about what he called "RAW,'' that is, "Red-Ass Week, that was the topic,'' as the coach explained, reflected on the feeling the Cowboys were left with after a surprise loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

    So, leading up to what became a 43-3 victory in Week 10, a complete domination of the Falcons?

    "Monkey Butt.''

    The product is actually called "Anti-Monkey Butt,'' a sort of talcum-powder-style style medication to relieve ... well, raw skin. Maybe especially raw skin near the buttocks.

    So last week, obviously as part of the "loosen up'' efforts that we've written about previously (see "Brotherhood Bingo'' here), McCarthy passed out to his players cans of the product.

    No image description

    money butt
    Play

    'Red-Ass Week' - So Coach Gives Cowboys 'Monkey Butt'

    Last year, McCarthy smashed watermelons in Minnesota as a fun motivational tool. This year, it's about "Bingo'' and "Monkey Butt.''

    14 minutes ago
    lamb atl arm
    Play

    Cowboys Update: CeeDee Lamb Injury

    On Sunday, Lamb said he had what felt like a "charley horse in my arm that kept really just nagging." On Monday comes an update.

    25 minutes ago
    tyron ro
    Play

    Cowboys Reveal Plan for Injured Tyron Smith vs. Chiefs

    "I do think we'll add Tyron to the list of guys who will be able to step up and play," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones says. ""I think he's got a real shot.''

    33 minutes ago

    Last year, McCarthy smashed watermelons in Minnesota as a fun motivational tool. This year, it's about "Bingo'' and "Monkey Butt.''

    McCarthy reiterated on Monday that given the pressures of the job and the time the coaches and players spend together, sometimes it's good "to just laugh.''

    "Monkey Butt'' might relieve pain from irritated skin. But yeah. It's funny.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    money butt
    News

    'Red-Ass Week' - So Coach Gives Cowboys 'Monkey Butt'

    14 minutes ago
    lamb atl arm
    News

    Cowboys Update: CeeDee Lamb Injury

    25 minutes ago
    tyron ro
    News

    Cowboys Reveal Plan for Injured Tyron Smith vs. Chiefs

    33 minutes ago
    lamb dak
    News

    How Hot Is Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb?

    3 hours ago
    E0CD0A82-E163-4338-AEF2-01A7DCE5A991
    News

    Can Jerry Jones Go Down 'Memory Lane' on Cowboys Blowout?

    4 hours ago
    dak aj
    News

    A.J. Brown: 'I Thought About Taking My Own Life'

    4 hours ago
    dak irvin clutch
    News

    Irvin to Dak: ‘Don’t Do That S—t Again, Bro!’

    6 hours ago
    FBA946C4-8E4A-490B-963E-2D420F48E8F8
    News

    WATCH: Game Ball to Coach Quinn; Cowboys Celebrate Revenge Win

    20 hours ago