Remembering Marion Barber III on his birthday
Today, we celebrate the birthday of Marion Barber III, a remarkable football player whose legacy continues to inspire all who watched him play. Born on June 10, 1983, in Plymouth, Minnesota, Barber left an indelible mark on the game.
Marion Barber III was a force to be reckoned with during his career. He embodied the old-school spirit of the game. His relentless determination and unwillingness to ever give up on a run was a joy to watch.
Barber’s journey began at Wayzata High School, where he proved that he was special. His explosive runs and otherworldly ability to break tackles caught college scouts' attention, leading him to the University of Minnesota. As a Golden Gopher, Marion Barber III and Laurence Maroney were the first duo in college football history to accumulate 1,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons.
In 2005, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Barber in the fourth round. He quickly became a fan favorite, because of his bruising running style. Over six seasons with the Cowboys (2005-2010), Barber amassed 300 first downs and scored 53 touchdowns. His passion for the game and love for his teammates left an indelible mark on the franchise.
Also, Barber III has arguably the greatest two-yard run of all time,
His dedication to community service and charitable endeavors made him a beloved figure. Whether visiting local schools or participating in youth football clinics, he always gave back to the community that supported him. However, he did run into some trouble near the end of his sadly shortened life.
On June 1, 2022, tragedy struck when Marion Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas. He was just nine days away from his 39th birthday. The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Barber died of heatstroke—an accident caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures. The football world mourned the loss of a true Dallas legend.
As we celebrate Marion Barber III’s birthday today, let us remember the passion, grit, and heart he brought to the game. His legacy lives on through the memories of fans, teammates, and loved ones. Happy birthday, Marion—you’ll forever be a part of Dallas football history.