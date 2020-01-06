Report: Cowboys Have Already Made Coach Choice; Is This About ‘Mr. Right’? Or ‘Mr. Right Now’?

‪FRISCO - When it comes to reports suggesting the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching search is “focused on head-coach candidates who have extensive NFL experience in the role and a track record of success,” are we talking about “Mr. Right”? Or “Mr. Right Now”?‬

Are we talking about the best and more inspiring candidate? Or are we talking about the Jones family's "comfortability''?

‪We believe it’s accurate to report that during a weekend in which Jason Garrett was finally nudged out the backdoor at The Star, the first acknowledged and formal interviews - with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and with former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis - are about “Mr. Right Now.”‬

‪But Saturday and Sunday didn’t provide enough hours in the days to fully explore ideas that would likely include NFL coordinators and that would surely include former Ohio Stare boss Urban Meyer and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, and could also include Baylor's Matt Rhule, Florida's Dan Mullen and others.‬ (Ideas, we say.)

No, Dallas spent more than 48 hours on this. Which is why we believe the tweet from former NFL executive Mike Lombardi comes with some gravitas.

‪So an agent says a Dallas head-coaching selection has already been made? What do the agents know?

Well, everything.

ESPN confirms that the Cowboys had a conversation with former NFL coach Jeff Fisher. We’ve written often in this space ‬that Dallas would, at the right time, consult with guys of that ilk, like Jack Del Rio and John Fox. (And probably Bill Belichick and Nick Saban and that level of guys, too.) Does that mean any of them are candidates for the job? Maybe, because one thing the Joneses have long been about - promises of "change'' aside - is "comfortability.''

And it means that Stephen Jones, who has served on the NFL Competition Committee with Fisher and Lewis, doesn't need formal interviews; he already knows them. And now Dallas knows McCarthy as well.

So for sure, the research hasn't just been two-days-worth, or two-guys-worth.

The Cowboys may very well already have a winnowed-down list, or even a final candidate. And if so, that isn't (or at least shouldn't be) the result of narrow parameters or 48 hours of looking.

"Mr. Right Now'' isn't the answer; "Mr. Right'' is.