CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Report: Still-Standing Garrett Hasn’t Yet Finished Cowboys Players ‘Exit Interviews’

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - As of Day 4 of ‘The Star Held Hostage,’ coach Jason Garrett reportedly has not completed the traditional task of meeting with every single player for their “exit interviews.” And it appears his ‘exit” might not occur until after those “exits” do.

NFL Network's Jane Slater offers up that nugget and it appears the Dallas Cowboys plan to allow the coach all the time needs to say "goodbye'' - which, by the way, is exactly what he did in many of his one-on-on sessions inside The Star on Monday and Tuesday.

Even so, the process is now gravitating toward foolishness.

"I understand 'Jerry Time,''' one long-time NFL exec with detailed knowledge of how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones works only at his pace. "But this is beyond dumb.''

The delay in the dismissal, I still believe, is all about how Jerry Jones functions as this organization's pater familias.

Jerry is the granddad to the players and to many employees. Jerry is the father to Cowboys staffers of Garrett's generation - especially when he's known someone, as he has Garrett, for almost the entirety of his 30-year reign atop "America's Team.''

So ... "Jerry Time.''

But the rest of the NFL clock keeps ticking. One group of Cowboys players is now on vacation together; it is hoped Garrett completed his "exit interviews'' with them, lest he and Jerry agree to fly the coach to "the desert'' for more sessions.

There is talk of the Jones family and Garrett conducting a third meeting this week on Thursday ... but I'm not completely certain everybody involved is even in town at this moment. 

There is also speculation that Jerry is having "Seller's Remorse'' on the plan to dismiss Garrett. Because Jerry is Jerry, that remote possibility deserves mention. And we reported  on Thursday morning, there is the rumor that Garrett might take a prominent job in the front office.

One Cowboys staffer said that's "fake news,'' maybe in part because Garrett moving upstairs (and "Failing Up'') wouldn't work with the respected Will McClay already up there.

Maybe this all won't bleed into the Cowboys coaching search because all of that homework (and maybe even a couple of "wink-winks''?) are already in place. Indeed, it sure has been quiet around Urban Meyer and Lincoln Riley lately, no?

So for now, "The Long Goodbye'' gets longer because of additional meetings with the Joneses ... and because somehow, other meetings are allowed to drag on.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Coaching Carousel: Does The Silence On OU's Lincoln Riley Speak Loudly?

Mike Fisher

This Isn't a Prediction, But Rather A Cowboys Coaching Carousel Observation in Light of a Sooners 'De-commitment': Does The Silence On The Future of OU Coach Lincoln Riley Speak Loudly?

Cowboys Coaching Carousel: If Garrett 'Fails Up,' What Happens to Will McClay?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Coaching Carousel: If Garrett 'Fails Up,' What Happens to Will McClay?

Cowboys Coaching Carousel: Is a Dak-Friendly Greg Roman of Ravens a 'Name To Keep An Eye On'?

Mike Fisher

While We Work For News On Jason Garrett and the Cowboys Coaching Carousel: Is a Dak-Friendly Greg Roman of Ravens a 'Name To Keep An Eye On'?

Cowboys Coaching Carousel: When Will Jerry Jones Evaluate Himself?

Mike Fisher

As The Cowboys Coaching Carousel Continues To Spin, There Is A Question To Be Asked at The Next Level Up: When Will Jerry Jones Evaluate Himself?

'The Long Goodbye': Why Jason Garrett Gets Another Day As Cowboys Coach

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Observers Can't Figure Out 'The Long Goodbye' So We're Here To Help: Why Jason Garrett Gets Another Day As Cowboys Coach

Report: Cowboys Aide Kris Richard to Interview for Giants Head Coaching Job

Mike Fisher

The NFL Coaching Carousel Ties the Cowboys and Giants Together with a Report:that Dallas Aide Kris Richard to Interview for the Giants Head Coaching Job

Source: Possible Cowboys Coach Candidate Matt Rhule of Baylor is 'The Real Deal'

Mike Fisher

A Source Tells CowboysSI.com That Possible Cowboys Coach Candidate Matt Rhule of Baylor - Who Might Be High On The Giants' Wish List - is 'The Real Deal'

'I Am About Change': Jerry Jones Casts An Eye Toward the Cowboys Future

Mike Fisher

"The times,'' Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says, "call for change."

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan

With their playoff hopes on the brink, the Dallas Cowboys look to keep their season alive when the face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Too Little Too Late: Cowboys Dominate Redskins in Meaningless 47-16 Season Finale Win

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys closed their season with a win, but it was all for nothing, as they will miss playoffs after another disappointing year.