Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Return timelines for injured stars, Playoff hopes still alive?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Saturday, November 30.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs during pregame warmups before the game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs during pregame warmups before the game against the New York Giants. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. With Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the books, we are set to close out November before turning the calendar to the final month of the year.

With the Cowboys off until December, the fanbase can kick back and relax, enjoying the football on TV without any added stress.

That means college football today, and a full day of NFL action on Sunday.

In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making waves on social media and around the web.

MORE: 5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day

Playoff hopes still alive?

NFL Playoffs log
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite the Cowboys' playoff chances being on life support, the players are still fighting hard. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at whether the team can make the late postseason push.

Injury return timelines for Tank Lawrence, CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have shared return timelines for injured stars CeeDee Lamb and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Cowboys Thanksgiving Game ratings prove they're still America's Team... Spanish broadcast call of DeMarvion Overshown's insane pick-6 will fire you up ... Josh Butler sends thoughtful message to Cowboys fans, vows to return stronger... Dallas Cowboys' highest-rated players from Thanksgiving win per PFF... Legendary QB can't stop saying great things about Cowboys' Mike McCarthy... Tom Brady roasted for making up Brandin Cooks nickname on broadcast... Mike McCarthy gives injury update for Cowboys starting guard Zack Martin... Cowboys' Micah Parsons is not giving up on deep run in NFL Playoffs.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News