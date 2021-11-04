Dak Reveals ‘What I Learned’ from Sitting Out

Dak Prescott meets with the media and the Cowboys QB sets an upbeat mood.

FRISCO - Dak Prescott will be again starting for the Dallas Cowboys this week.

“That’s safe to say,” Prescott said with a grin on Thursday after a full and healthy workout.

And now that his calf strain will allow him to be good to go for Sunday’s NFL Week 9 visit from the Denver Broncos, can he look back and reveal what he learned from watching backup Cooper Rush help 6-1 Dallas to last week’s 20-16 win at Minnesota?

He learned, he said, with another grin, “That I don’t necessarily like to watch. I like to play.”

Convenient, because that handily fits the organizational intent.

"The plan,'' coach Mike Mike McCarthy said before the Thursday workout here at The Star, "is for him to practice and play.”

Prescott got to experience a different side of the NFL game last Sunday night as he sat out with his strained calf, and he contributed as best he could.

“He’s obviously still a leader on the sideline,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said, “I enjoyed it because he’s able to view things from a different lens and have those conversations with me.”

But Cowboys Nation figures to enjoy this week even more.

Dak was limited on Wednesday and appeared that way on the official injury/practice report. But it has been McCarthy’s position is that Prescott will be a “full go” on Thursday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, said the QB is “on go” for Sunday.

Said Dak: “I feel good. I had two great days of practice. I’m looking forward to Sunday.”

