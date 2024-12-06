Cowboy Roundup: Rico becoming top NFL bellcow, Week 14 rooting guide
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We have made it to the weekend and a busy few days of NFL action is ahead. Of course, we have to wait until the Week 14 nightcap to watch the 'Boys host the Cincinnati Bengals, but there will be plenty to watch along the way.
Dallas is once again dealing with several injuries on both sides of the ball, with key starters' statuses up in the air. We will learn more on that front over the next few days.
In the meantime, let's take a look around the web and check out some of the headlines making the rounds and causing waves.
Rico Dowdle emerging as one of NFL's top bellcow backs
It took the Cowboys longer than many would've liked, but they finally turned the backfield over to Rico Dowdle and he has been succeeding ever since. In fact, Dowdle has become one of the best bellcow backs in the NFL. The Cowboys Wire has more.
Cowboys Week 14 rooting guide
RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys broke down who the Cowboys need to root for this weekend to improve their chances of reaching the NFL Playoffs.
