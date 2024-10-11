Rico Dowdle can make Dallas Cowboys history in Week 6
Rico Dowdle had a breakout performance in Week 5 for the Dallas Cowboys. The fifth-year back had 87 yards on the ground and another 27 through the air and was instrumental in their comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to topping 100 yards from scrimmage, he scored a receiving touchdown, making it two weeks in a row he caught a pass for a score. According to RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys, that ties the franchise record for the most games with consecutive receiving touchdowns for a running back.
As hard as it is to believe that no Dallas running back has ever scored a receiving touchdown three games in a row, another surprising nugget uncovered by Ochoa is the fact that only a few running backs in team history have ever topped three touchdown receptions.
Since the year 2000, only Richie Anderson (2003), Ezekiel Elliott (2018), and Tony Pollard have ever accomplished that feat.
