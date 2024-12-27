Rico Dowdle can make Dallas Cowboys history in Week 17 vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys will take on the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in the penultimate week of the 2024-25 NFL season without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.
With Lamb out of action, the team will need to find offensive production elsewhere.
Luckily, running back Rico Dowdle has blossomed into one of the league's best running backs during the second half of the season and can provide a consistent rushing threat.
If the Cowboys rely heavily on Dowdle against the Eagles in Week 17, he could find himself going down in franchise history.
Entering the game, Dowdle is sitting at 903 rushing yards on the season. Sitting just 97 yards away from 1,000 on the season, Dowdle can become the first undrafted player in Cowboys history to reach 1,000 yards on the ground.
Dowdle is coming off of his worst game of the season, rushing for just 23 yards on 13 carries against the stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Before the Week 16 setback, Dowdle had rushed for over 100 yards in three consecutive games.
Cowboys fans will be rooting for the rising star to hit that historic mark.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
