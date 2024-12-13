Rico Dowdle got his chance, and he’s one of the best in the league
There have been very few bright spots for the Dallas Cowboys this season, but one player proves to be a key piece moving forward.
Rico Dowdle was the best back on the roster all season long, but the team only recently made him the featured back. Since he got the opportunity, Dowdle has been excelling.
In fact, he's been one of the league's best.
Dowdle is second in rushing yards since Week 9, and has one of the best yards per carry averages in the NFL.
The news has put a damper on the team drafting a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and has also helped erase the pain of not chasing Derrick Henry.
The season may be lost, but Dallas has a key piece moving forward.
