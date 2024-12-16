Rico Dowdle is the NFL's best running back in the last 3 weeks
The Dallas Cowboys started out the season with some of their worst rushing performances in franchise history, putting them in real danger of averaging the least amount of rushing yards per game.
However, the emergence of Rico Dowdle as the bellcow back has turned things around.
Recently, the Cowboys' running game has become the strength of their team, and Dowdle has been the league's most impressive running back from a statistical standpoint according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Over the last three weeks, his performance has been outstanding:
- 392 Rushing Yards (1st among RBs)
- 283 Yards After Contact (1st among RBs)
- 14 Rushes of 10+ Yards (1st among RBs)
- 18 Rushes for First Down (2nd among RBs)
- 16 Missed Tackles Forced (1st among RBs)
In an otherwise turbulent season for the Dallas Cowboys, Rico Dowdle has been a real bright spot in a struggling running game.
His emergence as a reliable and dynamic back has provided a much-needed boost to the team's offense. However, the bad part is that Dowdle is set to become a free agent, adding yet another question to the Cowboys' offseason plans.
