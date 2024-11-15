Rico Dowdle reacts to finally being named Dallas Cowboys' lead RB
The Dallas Cowboys announced news that anyone who has watched the team this season saw coming, with head coach Mike McCarthy saying Rico Dowdle is the team's new lead running back.
With Dallas set to host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, the team has abandoned its "running back-by-committee approach" that has failed the offense.
Dowdle, who missed Week 8 with an illness, has bounced back strong for the Cowboys and rejuvenated the team's rushing attack.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys running game showing surprising promise for future
Now that the news is official, Dowdle shared his reaction to the team's announcement.
"I’m looking forward and excited. I want the ball in my hands and show what I can do," Dowdle said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I definitely think I can go out there and operate at a high level consistently."
In Week 9, Dowdle rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries, while adding 53 yards on 12 carries in the team's Week 10 loss to the Eagles.
Dowdle has also contributed 24 receptions and three receiving touchdowns this season.
We will see if he brings that high-level consistency to the offense in Week 11 in primetime.
