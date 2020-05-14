CowboyMaven
Romo Reach-Out: Giants QB Gets Tony's Help on New Offense

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said this week that his offense would be similar to what his new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett once ran in Dallas. So if Judge is going to borrow from Garrett, young Giants QB Daniel Jones might as well borrow from ...

Tony Romo?

“I spoke with Tony briefly,” Jones said.

The second-year QB said he's been “diving into some of the Cowboys stuff and what they had done in the past. The rules make it tough to communicate a whole lot about that stuff, so there’s a little bit of patience involved in that until getting to a point where we could get the playbook and kind of understand some of the concepts and get some of the verbiage. But I did my best to be prepared for when I could get my hands on that stuff.”

Jones said he expects to visit again with Romo, the now-retired ex-Cowboys QB who played under Garrett for a decade in Dallas before retiring into the CBS television booth.

 “We didn’t get into the system a whole lot,'' Jones said, "(but) I look forward to talking to some of those guys and hearing their perspective on it.”

In part due to injury, at the end of his career Romo lost his job to rookie Dak Prescott. That caused some hard feelings between Romo and decision-maker Garrett - who after last season was himself replaced with new Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy.

How much does Romo really want to help Garrett's Giants succeed in a way that would cause them to overtake the Cowboys, a franchise overseen by a Jones family that considers Tony one of their own?

Maybe not too much ... which is maybe why the Daniel Jones conversation with him was relatively brief.

