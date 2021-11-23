Rumor: Dan Quinn Target of College Coach Search?

FRISCO - There are those in Cowboys Nation who are concerned that after this season Dallas will lose valued defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has been here for just one year while supervising a complete turnaround on that side of the ball.

But a rumor is connecting Quinn to a job vacancy at ... USC?

Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner is suggesting that Quinn is being considered as a potential candidate for the USC job. Part of the reasoning: Quinn has coaching-tree ties to Pete Carroll, the former Trojans boss coaching tree.

Quinn has championship experience working with Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks and then as a Super Bowl head with the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilner also mentions Quinn’s “West Coast experience” and his “temperament.”

The USC Trojans are trying to find their permanent replacement at head coach for Clay Helton. The rumor mill has suggested that in addition to college coaches wanting the gig, a number of NFL coaches might be expected to be interested as well..

But is there any real evidence of a connection here with Quinn?

One of his favorite sayings is mentioning, “Being where your feet are'' - a reminder to stay in the moment. Given that he’s been an NFL coach for most of the last 22 years - Quinn, 51, coached briefly at the University of Florida in 2011-12 but beyond that was last a "college guy'' as an assistant at Hofstra in 2000 - logic might suggest that Quinn views himself as “an NFL guy.” ...

And that his "feet are'' in the NFL.

We're not assuring Quinn would be as opposed to the idea of coaching at USC as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin now famously is. But it seems Dan Quinn's path to again being a head coach might come as a result of his work with the Cowboys ... and might come with interviews in the NFL

