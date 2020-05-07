Rumors: Cowboys NFL Schedule Release - Open With Rams? Giants? AFC North?

FRISCO - The 2020 NFL season might go on as planned. But the announcement on the release of the NFL schedule? That’s on, for sure.

The league will unveil its 2020 schedule tonight at 7 p.m. CT - and of course during this COVID-19 pandemic time, the telecast - scheduled to last a whopping three hours - will surely be watched by a gigantic audience starving for sports entertainment. (Sidebar: We expect to have the schedule in hand by 6:30 p.m. ... so check back!)

And the Rumor Mill is already cranking up.

RUMOR 1: We reported in this space in February that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' desire to "open'' the new stadium in Los Angeles meant Dallas was asking the league for a Week 1 visit to the Rams.

RUMOR 2: Might have to scrap that, Jerry. As noted below, the hottest rumor of the week comes in this form: Every team in the NFL will open its season with the four games against non-conference foes. The idea behind that? From a tiebreaker standpoint, non-conference games are less important, so if they have to be cancelled ... let 'em be cancelled in Weeks 1 through 4.

In Dallas' case: RUMOR 2 means Weeks 1 through 4 would be a march through the AFC North.

RUMOR 3: But wait! A report out of D.C. has the Redskins and Eagles playing in Week 1, which obviously crushes the RUMOR 2 theory. Hmm.

For Dallas, the scheduled opponents are: HOME: The Eagles, the Giants, the Redskins, the Falcons, the Browns, the Niners and the Steelers and Cardinals, and ROAD: The Eagles, the Giants, the Redskins, the Vikings, the Seahawks, the Bengals, the Ravens and the Rams.

"Cowboys vs. Giants'' has become a Week 1 tradition. But ... again, one early rumor: That the NFL, with a bow to the possibility of having to cancel games, will schedule the first four games against non-conference foes. In Dallas, that would mean Weeks 1 through 4 against some combination of hosting the Browns and the Steelers and traveling to the Bengals and Ravens.)

￼￼The broadcast promises analysis of the "top matchups and primetime games," per the NFL release. ... and of course we will do the same all day and night here at CowboysSI.com.

The NFL is dealing with potential issues - which in the Cowboys case includes the possibility of training camp in Frisco rather than Oxnard (or no camp at all) - as it works through the 2020 offseason despite the COVID-19 crisis. Free agency kicked off as scheduled in March and the 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually from April 23-25. And tonight, starting with the announcement that the league plans its opening night for Sept. 10, comes yet another “NFL holiday” at a time when American sports fans can use the celebratory distraction.