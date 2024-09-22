Sad Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral in ridiculous oversized hat
Dallas Cowboys fans are really going through it.
The hopes of bouncing back from an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 were quickly dashed when the Baltimore Ravens came out swinging and quickly put up two scores on their first two drives.
Dallas' rushing attack also failed to produce, while the Ravens saw success from high-profile free agent signign Derrick Henry.
MORE: What did CeeDee Lamb say to Dak Prescott in heated sideline exchange?
Wouldn't that have been nice, Cowboys fans?
While the Cowboys put up another lackluster performance, the fans in the stands were sitting shellshocked. As always seems to be the case, cameras found a ridiculous-looking fan who went viral as the latest entry into the "Sad Cowboys Fan" stockpile.
The fan was wearing an oversized hat which only added to the meme-worthy nature of the shot.
Do you think he'll get that framed?
