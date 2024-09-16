Cowboys Country

Sad Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral again after Week 2 loss to Saints

One Dallas Cowboys fan feeling down in the dumps went viral after a photo resurfaced during an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Josh Sanchez

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in the second half at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Week 2 was a difficult pill to swallow for Dallas Cowboys Nation.

The team was dog-walked by the New Orleans Saints, 44-19, and were trailing from the very start.

Fans were hopeful after a strong Week 1 performance, but were left feeling some type of way during and after the Saints loss.

As is always the case during blowouts, cameras panned to the stands to see how the crowd reacted.

Unfortunate for one Cowboys fan, that led to a viral moment that to a photo of a fan in his feelings going viral once again.

The photo first went viral after the Cowboys' loss to the Arizona Cardinals during the viral 2020 NFL season.

It's moment that he will never get to live down, but one that perfectly sums up how Cowboys Nation went to sleep feeling.

Dallas will have an opportunity to rebound in Week 3, but it won't be easy as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.

