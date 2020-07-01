CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Heath Explains Jump From Cowboys To Raiders: 'Fun In Vegas'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO -"Dallas Cowboys West,'' some have called the new Las Vegas Raiders, new in their city in Nevada and new with a replenished roster and coaching staff that has a particular Cowboys feel ...

Which is one of the reasons that after seven seasons in the NFL with Dallas, Jeff Heath is now a Raider.

“It felt right,'' Heath said via Raiders.com. “Coach (Rich) Bisaccia was in Dallas with me for my first five years and Coach (Rod) Marinelli was there, too, and I’ve been with him the whole time I was in Dallas. I just got a really good feeling talking to coach (Jon) Gruden and Mr. (Mike) Mayock (the GM).'' 

Part of the set-up, obviously, is that Las Vegas' two-year deal with Heath exceeds what Dallas wished to pay the starting safety and special-teams ace. The Cowboys have moved on, with the signing of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and the pursuit of even loftier ideas. (Have the Jets signed Jamal Adams yet?)

And Heath has moved on to a relative comfort zone because of his familiarity with Bisaccia, the former special-teams coordinator of the Cowboys who now has that title with the Raiders, and defensive line coach Marinelli, who was Heath's defensive coordinator in Dallas.

In his time with the Cowboys, Heath was sometimes a bit overmatched at safety but was always a stalwart on special teams. He will at the very least serve the Raiders well in the latter capacity, and like fellow Cowboy-turned-Raider Jason Witten will bring a touch of professionalism to a new situation.

"It’s going to be fun being a part of something new being the first year in Vegas,'' Heath said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Path To Super Bowl? Stay COVID-19-Free

The 2020 Dallas Cowboys Clearest Path To The Super Bowl? Recognize The Team's Medical Staff as The MVPs And Stay COVID-19-Free

Mike Fisher

What the Dallas Cowboys Will Borrow From Patriots Belichick (No, Not Cam Or Cheating)

What the Dallas Cowboys Will Borrow From Patriots Belichick (No, Not Cam Or Cheating)

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: Cliff, Cam & The Cornerbacks

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: Cliff, Cam & The Cornerbacks - An Audio Look Inside the Top Stories From The Star, and from The NFL

Mike Fisher

Cowboys & COVID-19: New Reason To Sign Dak Prescott Long-Term Now

The Dallas Cowboys, In A COVID-19 Era, Are Discovering A New Reason To Sign QB Dak Prescott To A Long-Term Deal - And To Do It Now

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Cowboys Ex Herschel Walker: 'I Should Be In The Hall of Fame'

Dallas Cowboys Ex Herschel Walker Makes A Good Case: 'I Should Be In The Hall of Fame'

Mike Fisher

'How Can Cowboys Pay Dak, Zeke, Amari & Jamal?' (Here's How)

ESPN Wonders, 'How Can The Dallas Cowboys Pay Dak, Zeke, Amari & Jamal?' We Take A Shot At Providing An Answer

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Jamal, Jadeveon & Dallas' Most Underrated

Cowboys Sunday 1st & 10: Our Notebook Looks at Jamal Adams and Jadeveon Clowney and Dallas' Most Underrated Player

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Sued Over Alleged Dog Attack

Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Is Dealing With Legal Entanglements As He Is Sued By His Pool Cleaner Over An Alleged Dog Attack

Mike Fisher

Where Does Cowboys Rookie CeeDee Lamb '88' Rank In NFL Jersey Sales?

Where Does Dallas Cowboys Rookie CeeDee Lamb '88' Rank In NFL Jersey Sales?

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Whitt's End: Zeke as a Modern-Day Magic; Dak With All-Time Numbers

Whitt's End: Our Weekly Dallas Cowboys and DFW Sports Notebook Featuring Ezekiel Elliott as a Modern-Day Magic Johnson And Dak Prescott Boasting All-Time Numbers

Richie Whitt

by

WareD94