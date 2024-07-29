Cowboys confirm worst-case scenario for Sam Williams; multiple torn ligaments
The Dallas Cowboys have confirmed the worst-case scenario for defensive end Sam Williams, who was carted off of the field with an injury during Sunday's practice.
Williams went down during special teams drills and grabbed his right knee.
After going for an MRI, it was confirmed that the second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2022 suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.
Williams will undergo surgery to repair his knee.
It's a heartbreaking end to the season for Williams, who was poised to have a big role in the Cowboys' new defensive scheme under Mike Zimmer. Many believed Williams was set for a breakout season, but that will now have to wait.
Throughout two seasons in the NFL, the 25-year-old has recorded 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 15 tackles for a loss, and 48 tackles in 32 games.
With Williams sidelined, the door is opened for 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland to have a major role.
