'49ers Are 'America's Team!': Nick Bosa Taunts Losing Cowboys

FRISCO - It is part of the pressure of being the Dallas Cowboys ... with the high profile, the nationally televised games, the marketing power and yes, "America's Team.''

When you're "America's Team,'' you are the envy of your foes. And they want to steal your thunder.

Hours after the San Francisco 49ers did just that in an on-the-field manner, having defeated the Cowboys, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium to knock Dallas out of the postseason, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa took to Instagram to deliver what he obviously thinks is a clever and original message:

Dallas is no longer "America’s Team.'' That honor has now been bestowed on the 49ers, claims the Pro Bowl pass-rusher.

Unfortunately for the NFL's 31 wanna-be's, all of whom over the course of recent decades have made such a ludicrous claim after having accomplished nothing more than beating the actual "America's Team,'' that's not the way this works.

This was the NFC rivals’ first playoff matchup since the 1994 NFC Championship Game, during a time when the two clubs played in three straight conference title games. The Niners of that era were almost, but not quite, as good as the Cowboys. But even San Francisco's "almost'' didn't make them "America's Team,'' and the 49ers winning a singular playoff game on Wild Card Weekend doesn't make them that, either.

Using Bosa's logic: If this week, the 49ers lose at Green Bay, are the Packers now "America's Team''? If the Buffalo Bills later beat the Packers in the Super Bowl, are the Bills now "America's Team''?

This isn't some trophy that gets passed around to the latest winner or the latest "hot thing.'' "America's Team'' is an identity and a brand. Other teams and cities and states have theirs; this is yours. ... mostly for better, sometimes for worse.

That is, unless Nick Bosa thinks the next time the Cowboys beat the 49ers, Dallas gets to start calling itself "The Golden Gate City.''