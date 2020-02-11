CowboyMaven
Scoop: Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Joins Romo and Zeke in 'SportsCon' Ownership

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Billed as the “Comic-Con for sports,” SportsCon is scheduled for July 10-12 in Dallas - and is powered by some of the biggest names in DFW sports and beyond, as Dallas Cowboys defensive standout DeMarcus Lawrence is joining forces with teammate Ezekiel Elliott and former Cowboys QB-turned-CBS TV star Tony Romo in ownership of the event.

“We were inspired by the success of Comic-Con and we wanted to create something similar for sports fans of the world,'' said Andy Alberth, with Romo the co-founder of the National Fantasy Football Convention, which has blossomed into SportsCon. "Here, instead of meeting your favorite superheroes, you get to meet your favorite sports heroes.''

The weekend event will be held at the Dallas Convention Center in downtown Dallas, and the schedule is full of events - fan interaction, live games like flag football, autograph and photograph sessions, sports challenges, and more. The layout includes two football fields, basketball hoops, putting greens, batting cages and even a boxing/wrestling ring.

“We have created a previously non-existent bridge between fans, brands and professional athletes,” said Alberth. “You can always go to a game and enjoy watching your favorite athletes from afar for three hours, but only at SportsCon will you actually get to interact, speak and engage with them for an entire weekend.”

The roster is also full of stellar names from the sports field. NFL running back Melvin Gordon is also a partner in SportsCon, and the plan is for him to be joined by high-profile athletes from DFW and all over the nation including Cowboys legends "Too Tall'' Jones and Everson Walls, present-day Cowboys Elliott, Lawrence, Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith, Byron Jones, Michael Gallup, Jourdan Lewis and Tyrone Crawford, plus football's Dez Bryant, Billy Sims and Vince Young, baseball's Patrick Mahomes Sr. and Ruben Sierra, boxing's Deonte Wilder and Shane Mosley Jr., and basketball's Devin Harris, J.J. Barea and Nancy Lieberman, among many others.

“Over the years we've listened to fans, attendees, players, and sponsors, and it was clear that everyone wanted more,'' said CEO Alberth, who hosted 7,500 fans last summer and expects to double that number. "They wanted more sports, more players, more companies and even more access. That's what 'SportsCon' is.''

