Scouts Rank NFC East WRs: Cowboys An 'Embarrassment of Riches'

Mike Fisher

"An embarrassment of riches.''

That's the phrase used in the SI.com EagleMaven position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East ... With the help of NFL scouts ... regarding the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers situation.

The NFC East Examination continues here as John McMullen writes: "The Eagles ... corps ... the wheels fell off to the point you can credibly argue that the group was dead last an almost astonishing first-to-worst free-fall.

"(The Cowboys) already (had) an embarrassment of riches outside the numbers with big-play threats Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. The Cowboys added to that with arguably the most well-rounded WR in the draft in CeeDee Lamb.''

From a former NFC scout: “You have to wait and see how any rookie handles the jump and this season will be more difficult than most because of what’s going on, but if Lamb is half the player people think he is, this is a pick-your-poison situation.''

And what about the idea that Philly has rebuilt its group due in part to the drafting of TCU's Jalen Reagor? There is a wait-and-see approach there, as McMullen writes that it might take Reagor some time to get up to speed and therefore, "Any real improvement at the position in 2020 is likely to come from the incumbents: DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward, 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and maybe even the rehabbing Alshon Jeffery.''

Our latest look at the Cowboys receivers room ("NFL's best?'') is here. And the NFC East position-group study - which is very favorable toward Dallas and not so much toward Philly - is here.

