Sean Payton Broncos Interview: Help Cowboys Keep Coach Dan Quinn?

The Dallas Cowboys might be more likely to retain Dan Quinn if the Sean Payton Broncos reports are true.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is, for the second straight year, considered a top candidate to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

But one way for Quinn to not rise to the top - and for Dallas to retain him - is for Sean Payton to agree to be a Denver candidate … which is seems, he has done.

The Broncos requested and received permission to interview “retired” Saints coach Payton, according to ESPN, which notes that the NFL has ruled that no team can conduct an in-person interview with Payton until Jan. 17.

But no matter: Payton is the top candidate on the market. … Though he comes with complications, as the Saints could demand he be traded for.

In his 15 seasons as a head coach, Payton built a 152-89 record in the regular season and a 9-8 record in the postseason. He has a Super Bowl win to his credit as well.

Another Cowboys tie is the persistent rumor that knots Payton with the Cowboys due to his long-standing relationship with the Jones family. The Jones’ optimal desire, of course, is to achieve great heights with present head coach Mike McCarthy (who for the record has an impressive resume that is remarkably similar to Payton’s) - and with Quinn staying on board as well.

Said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones this week, reflecting on McCarthy and his 12-4 playoff-bound team: "Mike has done a really great job. He’s got skins on the wall. He’s won Super Bowls. He’s been to championship games. ...I’ll be surprised if we don’t have some success in the playoffs.”

Everything stays intact? It's too early for that. Sean Payton to Denver, though, maybe creates a sigh of relief in assorted departments at Cowboys HQ.

