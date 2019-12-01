See-Sawing Cowboys Opt For Kicker Tryouts; 3 At The Star to Push Brett Maher

FRISCO - When it comes to the subject of competition for the kicking struggles of Brett Maher, the Dallas Cowboys have see-sawed back and forth. Today, they "see.''

On Friday, COO Stephen Jones issued the same level of "satisfaction'' (for lack of a better word) through the entirety of The Star, from the end-of-season job security for head coach Jason Garrett all the way down to an endorsement for erratic kicker Brett Maher.

“We have confidence in Maher,'' Stephen told 105.3 The Fan in the wake of an embarrassing 26-15 Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo in which Maher missed two more field goals. "We are going to stick with him.”

But now comes another day, and another direction: Garrett announced here this morning that Dallas will at 1:45 conduct a kicker tryout here, turning up the heat on Maher, hoping to find a random answer from Joe Kicker on The Street.

And who are the Joes? The kickers the Cowboys are working out:

*Nick Rose is from the University of Texas. If he signs with Dallas, the Cowboys will be his eighth NFL team. The 25-year-old is 11-of-14 with a long of 55.

*Austin MacGinnis, 24, is most recently a member of the the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. A product of the University of Kentucky, MacGinnis has no NFL track record.

*Tristan Vizcaino, 23, has spent time with the Jets and the Bengals. He played at the University of Washington, where he also punted.

While Dallas keeps an eye on the kicking competition, the Cowboys have also finalized a transaction, having signed guard Caleb Benenoch. He was a fifth-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2016 and has been a part-time starter and now replaces Connor Williams (knee surgery) on the 53-man roster.