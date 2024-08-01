Cowboys sign Micah Parsons' college teammate for additional DE depth
The Dallas Cowboys have signed not one, but two veteran free agents to bolster the team's defensive end depth following the injury to Sam Williams over the weekend.
Shortly after signing Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal, reports surfaced that the Cowboys are also signing Shaka Toney.
Toney and Muhammad are two of the four defensive ends who worked out for the team on Thursday. Other defensive ends who worked out for Dallas were Carl Lawson and Justin Hollins.
What's interesting about Toney is he was a former first-team All-Big Ten selection and college teammate of Cowboys star Micah Parsons at Penn State.
Toney was selected by the Washington Commanders, then the Washington Football Team, in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He saw limited action during his time in Washington, recording just 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Toney was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for betting on games during the 2022 season and was reinstated in April 2024. He was released by the Commanders less than a week later.
Now, Toney gets his shot at redemption in Big D.
