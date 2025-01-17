Should Cowboys root for NFC East rival in order to speed up HC search?
While the Dallas Cowboys search for their next head coach, their NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, are preparing for the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.
The outcomes of both games could have significant implications for when the Cowboys will hire their new head coach.
MORE:Cowboys expected to interview 2 top NFC assistants in HC search
The Cowboys are already scheduled to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the position and have expressed interest in both of the Detroit Lions' coordinators, who are set to face off against the Commanders.
Should the Cowboys be rooting for the Commanders to beat the Lions to speed up the head coaching search?
It’s no guarantee that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would even want the job in Dallas, given their high demand across the coaching carousel.
MORE: Top Cowboys head coaching candidate 'excited' to interview with team
However, even if the Cowboys don’t land either of the two coordinators, a Lions loss this weekend would at least allow the Cowboys to conduct interviews sooner rather than waiting until possibly as long as after the Super Bowl.
Cowboys fans might also want to cheer for the Eagles to lose their divisional round matchup, as it could free up Kellen Moore—who is already scheduled for a virtual interview with Dallas later today.
