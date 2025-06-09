Should the Cowboys target top NFL free agent Asante Samuel Jr?
During OTAs, the Dallas Cowboys were fielding an interesting trio at cornerback.
With DaRon Bland working in the slot, the Cowboys had Andrew Booth and Kaiir Elam on the outside. While Elam performed better than expected, the Cowboys don’t want to go into Week 1 with that starting unit.
With Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel Jr. still not healed from offseason knee surgery, that very well could be the case. That’s why they should be on the lookout for another capable starter, which they could in Asante Samuel Jr.
Looking for his new home after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel was recently named one of the top available free agents by NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal.
”Knocked for his poor tackling and inability to play press coverage, Samuel is a playmaker who steadily improved in his Chargers tenure. He’d be a big asset in the right system.”
Samuel missed 13 games in 2024, but if he can stay healthy, he would give the Dallas secondary a major boost. It would also prevent them from leaning too heavily on Revel during his rookie season.
Most importantly, Samuel could be willing to take an affordable one-year, “prove-it” deal, allowing the Cowboys to get a player motivated to break out.
