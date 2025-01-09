Should Micah Parsons demand solid future for Cowboys before new deal?
The Dallas Cowboys front office seems to never have a boring day. Currently, the franchise has their hands full with the decision on head coach Mike McCarthy's future.
However, after figuring out who they want to lead the team, the front office will have to shift their focus to a contract negotiation with Micah Parsons.
Parsons has been one of the bright spots for the franchise his entire four years with the franchise. However, would he be willing to sign a long-term deal with a franchise that has a blurry future?
The Cowboys' 7-10 season deserves an asterisk. Injuries plagued this season from the start. The franchise has its offense signed for the future, as long-term deals were made for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
But is the future clear for the Cowboys? We've seen that Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett mention he wants to see the plan for the Browns heading into the future. Parsons could demand the same thing.
Maybe the 2024-25 Cowboys campaign was a fluke. Then again, maybe it wasn't. The future decision on McCarthy could dictate how Parsons handles his offseason negotiations.
