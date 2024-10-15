Should the Cowboys consider trading for this former first-round receiver?
The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and only time will tell if the Dallas Cowboys will make any moves to improve from their frustrating 3-3 start to the season.
Earlier today, the New York Jets acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Dallas Cowboys get embarrassed again
As a result, the Jets' wide receiver group might have a bit too much depth. According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, this could potentially make a former first-round pick available for trade.
Mike Williams, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, finds himself in a crowded receiving room.
The Jets' acquisition of Adams, one of the league's top wideouts, as well as Garrett Wilson could further complicate his playing time. This could present an opportunity for the Cowboys to add in another play maker to their roster.
A former first-round pick in 2017 by the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams has caught 319 passes for 4,951 yards and 31 touchdowns, with 16 of those scores coming in the red zone according to Fantasy Pros.
Williams brings a combination of size, speed, and strength. He's a red-zone threat who can make contested catches and stretch the field. His addition would provide Dak Prescott with another dependable target and take pressure off CeeDee Lamb.
