'Shut Up' Correction: Chiefs Mathieu Didn't Say That To TV Host

DALLAS - Over the weekend, I accidentally bumped into a tweet from the reprehensible Skip Bayless, suggesting that the Kansas City Chiefs were "too full of themselves'' to succeed in Super Bowl LIV.

Skip's FS1 prediction was wrong. But so was my decision to involve Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu and a tweet "from him'' that he has now explained was the result of photoshopping.

So now we know that Tyrann didn't actually tweet that - to Bayless, anyway - as he clarified on Twitter. ... part of a wacky thread that eventually even involved former NFL standout Shawne Merriman. ...

Yes, the specific "Shut up'' tweet was photoshopped and attached to Bayless' take. So what we're left with is me being hoaxed by a photoshop and Mathieu being involuntarily drawn into a fight, leading me to issue my apologies for the error.