SI expert snubs Cowboys for Super Bowl contender picks
The Dallas Cowboys are a year removed from a 12-5 season and the NFC East crown. However, the story didn't end on such a positive note. After an upset to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card, the franchise has been on the warpath to find postseason success. However, some believe that Dallas won't play a part in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy. It's even infected some of our homes.
Senior writer with SI Conor Orr doesn't see the Cowboys as one of the top threats for the Super Bowl for the upcoming season. Actually, he doesn't see them as even a top 12 team in the league. The list also includes the Philadelphia Eagles as the 12th-best threat to hoist the Lombardi in February. Now, this article will sure ruffle some feathers around the Dallas fanbase, but how big of a threat do we see the Cowboys being this season?
Don't shoot the messenger, but maybe Orr has a point. This team has glaring issues on the offensive side of the ball. The running game will be run by committee, and the offensive line will need to create stability as well. If CeeDee Lamb were to miss any time, Dak Prescott's options in the passing game would be severely disrupted. The Cowboys have a lot to work out and a lot of people to prove wrong. Buckle up!
