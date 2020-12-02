SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

NFL Power Rankings: Do You Trust The Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The theme of this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings: "Trust.''

From the MMQB gang:

This time, one common theme was trust. The old adage is that teams are what their record says they are, but of course that’s not always exactly the case—especially in a season that has put teams in as many trying situations as this one has. We’ve seen teams at their best and their worst (like in any season), but this year we’ve also seen them when they’ve lost players suddenly and unexpectedly from their lineup, lost coaches, lost entire weeks of practice, had their schedules yanked around and more.

So as I sized up the 32 teams, I tried to cut through some of the noise and think more simply about which teams I trust to show up in a given week, or—for the playoff teams—in a big game come January.

As you might already imagine - because the Dallas Cowboys are not exactly lined up to play "in a big game come January'' - the 'Boys did not fare well in these rankings.

Dallas takes the No. 30 slot. On the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and the lowly New York Jets are below them.

Which tells you that 3-8 Dallas is pretty lowly, too.

READ MORE: Cowboys Play-Calling: McCarthy - Too Cute And Too Frustrated

READ MORE: Why Jerry Jones is 'Worried About That Rascal' Dez

Writes SI of a Cowboys team that this week will be at Baltimore on Tuesday:

The Cowboys have fallen to sole possession of last place in the NFC East, and their Thanksgiving loss to Washington had enough lowlights for them to show they belong there.

Oftentimes, fans of a favorite team read these rankings and consider them too harsh while trying to create arguments of defense.

There are none here.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jerry Compares Broncos COVID QB With Cowboys Playing DiNucci

Owner Jerry Jones Compares The Denver Broncos' Emergency COVID QB With The Dallas Cowboys Playing Rookie QB Ben DiNucci

Mike Fisher

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones is ‘Worried About That Rascal’ Dez Bryant of Ravens

Why Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is ‘Worried About That Rascal’ Dez Bryant - Now of The Baltimore Ravens

Mike Fisher

NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys Take Superstar CB At No. 4

Dane Brugler's Early Projection is Out: In His NFL Mock Draft, The Dallas Cowboys Take Superstar CB At Pick No. 4

Matthew Postins

Is Jerry Sure 'Kamikaze' Coach McCarthy Is The Right Cowboys Fit?

Dallas Has Tried 'Conservative' and 'Kamikaze' And Still ... Is Jerry Jones Sure Coach Mike McCarthy Is The Right Cowboys Fit?

Richie Whitt

NFL COVID Change: Cowboys at Ravens Moves Again - To Tuesday, Dec. 8

NFL COVID Shuffle Means the Scheduled Thursday Game Featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Baltimore Ravens Will Be Moved ... Again - now to Tuesday, Dec. 8

Mike Fisher

NFC East: Giants Rise, Cowboys No. 4 In NFL Draft Order

NFC East: The New York Giants Rise, And The Dallas Cowboys Stick - At No. 4 In NFL Draft Order

Mike Fisher

Jerry Insists LB Jaylon Smith's Cowboys Deal Is A 'Home Run'

Jerry Jones Insists That LB Jaylon Smith's Pricy Dallas Cowboys Deal Is A 'Home Run'

Mike Fisher

Markus Paul's 'Lifer' Legacy; What's Next For Cowboys?

First and 10: The NFL remembered Markus Paul after his passing earlier this week. The Cowboys assistant leaves a 'football life' legacy; what's next for Dallas?

Matthew Postins

Jerry Jones Insists Cowboys Won’t Tank

Jerry Jones Insists His Dallas Cowboys - 3-8 And On The Verge of A High NFL Draft Pick - Won’t Tank

Mike Fisher

Tom Turkey: Shouldn't Herman Fight For His Texas Coaching Life?

Tom Turkey: Shouldn't Herman Fight For His University of Texas Coaching Life?

Mike Fisher