SI Power Plummet: Some Hope In Cowboys NFL Rank

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - We are one-quarter of the way through the 2020 NFL season. And it has been eventful. The Houston Texans have already fired their coach, COVID-19 has caused postponements and, maybe most surprising, the Dallas Cowboys are 1-3 after getting literally run over by the Cleveland Browns. 

The Bad News: After losing 49-38 to the Browns, the Cowboys plummeted to No. 19 in this week's Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. As The MMQB gang writes: "Dak Prescott got away with a few would-be picks, keeping the loss to Cleveland from being even worse. The Cowboys' defense is a problem, and not in a good way."

Prescott is the first NFL player to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games... Alas...“I’d give all those yards back for a different record," says Prescott. 

Worse News: The Dallas defense is at its lowest level in franchise history, allowing 146 points through its first four games. The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 36.5 points per game and 1,722 total yards, 31st in the NFL. 

Simply put, defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence says the Cowboys defense is "soft.'' 

[Exclusive: Snacks Harrison On NFL Tryouts - 'Cowboys My No. 1 Choice']

The Good News: The Cowboys defense does not face a formidable offense this week. The New York Giants, ranked No. 31 by SI's Power Rankings, have only scored three touchdowns in four games. The Giants average a league-worst 11.75 points per game are are tied for last with the Jets for last in yards per game (278.0).

Also of note - Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will return to AT&T Stadium as a visitor/Giants offensive coordinator. 

The Glass Half (or 3/4) Full: There are 12 remaining games in the season... Plenty of time for the Cowboys to turn it around. The NFC East's atrocious combined record 3-12-1 means that Dallas still has a solid chance at taking the division crown with a shot at a postseason run. 

But first, Dallas must stop the bleeding against the winless Giants at home. The Cowboys host the New York Giants on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT. ... with the hopes of climbing in the rankings, and more importantly, the standings.

