The Cowboys have secured a bunch of their 2022 draft class as rookie minicamp gets underway in Frisco.

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with four more of their 2022 draftees following the announced agreement with first-rounder Tyler Smith.

Dallas has now inked all three of their remaining fifth-round choices, as offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, cornerback DaRon Bland, and linebacker Damone Clark join defensive lineman John Ridgeway. The new signings are rounded out by the arrival of sixth-rounder and final pick Devin Harper, whose deal is inked on his 24th birthday.

With these new confirmations, the Cowboys have now agreed to terms with six of their nine additions from last month's draft in Las Vegas as the team holds its rookie minicamp proceedings at The Star in Frisco this weekend. Defensive lineman Sam Williams, receiver Jalen Tolbert, and tight end Jake Ferguson are the only remainders.

Having all but one of their Day 3 selections locked up (the lone exception being the fourth-rounder Ferguson), Dallas spent that Saturday draft day with a focus on bolstering its trenches and defense, primarily the front seven in the latter department. Waletzko is coming off first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at North Dakota while Clark (who led the SEC in tackles with 135) duplicated the feat in the SEC at LSU.

Bland, who spent last season at Fresno State, joins Waletzko as a fellow FCS standout, starring for four seasons at Sacramento State of the Big Sky.

Rookie minicamp is fully underway at The Star and will run through Sunday. Stay tuned to Cowboys Country for further updates.