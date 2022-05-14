Skip to main content

Cowboys Sign Four Draftees As Rookie Camp Opens

The Cowboys have secured a bunch of their 2022 draft class as rookie minicamp gets underway in Frisco.

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with four more of their 2022 draftees following the announced agreement with first-rounder Tyler Smith. 

Dallas has now inked all three of their remaining fifth-round choices, as offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, cornerback DaRon Bland, and linebacker Damone Clark join defensive lineman John Ridgeway. The new signings are rounded out by the arrival of sixth-rounder and final pick Devin Harper, whose deal is inked on his 24th birthday. 

With these new confirmations, the Cowboys have now agreed to terms with six of their nine additions from last month's draft in Las Vegas as the team holds its rookie minicamp proceedings at The Star in Frisco this weekend. Defensive lineman Sam Williams, receiver Jalen Tolbert, and tight end Jake Ferguson are the only remainders. 

daron bland
matt waletzko
cow camp

Having all but one of their Day 3 selections locked up (the lone exception being the fourth-rounder Ferguson), Dallas spent that Saturday draft day with a focus on bolstering its trenches and defense, primarily the front seven in the latter department. Waletzko is coming off first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at North Dakota while Clark (who led the SEC in tackles with 135) duplicated the feat in the SEC at LSU. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

sas jerry clown
Play

WATCH: Cowboys vs. Stephen A. Smith - NFL Schedule Release 'Revenge'

Jerry Jones' (fictional) foray into filmmaking took aim at one of the most prominent menaces in recent Cowboys memory.

By Geoff Magliochetti18 hours ago
18 hours ago
695AF95A-76EE-49C6-AE42-3669F5C0FD2A
Play

‘The Real Deal’: Ezekiel Elliott Attends Cowboys Rookie Minicamp

“I was inside and I just finished a workout,” Zeke told CowboysSI.com. “So yeah, I just wanted to take a look.”

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
19 hours ago
zack zeke clutch
Play

Do Cowboys Lead Preseason All-NFC East Team Offense?

With all four teams in the East ready to re-tool some positions after the draft, which players stand alone as the best at their positions in the division?

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Bland, who spent last season at Fresno State, joins Waletzko as a fellow FCS standout, starring for four seasons at Sacramento State of the Big Sky. 

Rookie minicamp is fully underway at The Star and will run through Sunday. Stay tuned to Cowboys Country for further updates.

sas jerry clown
News

WATCH: Cowboys vs. Stephen A. Smith - NFL Schedule Release 'Revenge'

By Geoff Magliochetti18 hours ago
695AF95A-76EE-49C6-AE42-3669F5C0FD2A
News

‘The Real Deal’: Ezekiel Elliott Attends Cowboys Rookie Minicamp

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
zack zeke clutch
News

Do Cowboys Lead Preseason All-NFC East Team Offense?

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
Tyler-Smith
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Tyler Smith Signs Rookie Contract

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
cowboys map star
News

Cowboys NFL Schedule: Biggest Game, Toughest Stretch, Prediction

By Mike FisherMay 12, 2022
cowboys country att
News

BREAKING - Cowboys NFL Schedule Release OFFICIAL: All Games, Dates, Times

By Mike FisherMay 12, 2022
Buccaneers-Cowboys-Mike-Evans-Tom-Brady-Dak-Prescott-Ezekiel-Elliott
News

Cowboys NFL Schedule Week 1: Bucs Favored on 'Sunday Night Football'

By Mike FisherMay 12, 2022
jerry payton
News

Coach Sean Payton Next Job: An NFL Team - But Not Cowboys?

By Mike FisherMay 12, 2022