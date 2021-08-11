Bayless Cheap-Shots  Cowboys Coach McCarthy; TV Backlash?

The Dallas Cowboys are going full-speed into training camp and preseason action is almost here, but it is something off the field that has been garnering a lot of attention.

Polarizing TV host Skip Bayless took aim at Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy with comments about McCarthy's appearance.

Bayless asserted that McCarthy being heavy-set lessens his ability to motivate his Cowboys players.

Jenny Taft, serving as the moderator on Fox Sports 1's “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” did not allow Bayless' comments to go unchallenged. She went off on Bayless in a clip that is going viral.

Bayless has made a career off of outlandish takes on the wide world of sports. His past has also been scrutinized after it was discovered that he’s lied about his own athletic achievements. Despite his ridiculous rants, Bayless has found fame and fortune on TV.

McCarthy and the Cowboys look like a potential playoff contender this season. With Dak Prescott back and fully healthy, the team could have a chance to shine. An offense featuring Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup should be very difficult for opposing defenses to stop.

Everything on the field is up for grabs for the media to dissect. And in some ways, that can mean McCarthy is on the hot seat. There are intelligent ways to discuss most every angle … but this was not one of those.