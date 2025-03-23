Cowboy Roundup: Sleeper NFL Draft prospects, Running back depth chart
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend is about to wrap up and we are inching closer to the NFL Draft.
It will be interesting to see what direction the team decides to go when they are on the clock, but adding an offensive playmaker is something that should energize the fan base.
MORE: Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Whether that is what happens remains to be seen, but it's a way that the draftnik community is trending.
While we wait to start a new week, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
Sleeper NFL Draft prospects
When the Dallas Cowboys are on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are some sleeper prospects who could be on the radar. Blogging the Boys takes a closer look.
Running back depth chart
The Dallas Cowboys will have a much different running back room in 2025. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how things could look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dallas Cowboys take shocking first-round QB in new NFL mock draft... Miles Sanders hints at Dallas Cowboys' new offensive identity... Cowboys named best fit for one of 'best slot cornerbacks' in the NFL... NFL analytic outlet praises Cowboys pass rush following NFL free agency moves... Micah Parsons praises agent amid Cowboys contract extension uncertainty... Cowboys earn unflattering grade for early moves in NFL free agency.