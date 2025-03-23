Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Sleeper NFL Draft prospects, Running back depth chart

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Sunday, March 23.

Josh Sanchez

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke warms up before the first-round game of the College Football Playoff.
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke warms up before the first-round game of the College Football Playoff. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend is about to wrap up and we are inching closer to the NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see what direction the team decides to go when they are on the clock, but adding an offensive playmaker is something that should energize the fan base.

MORE: Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB

Whether that is what happens remains to be seen, but it's a way that the draftnik community is trending.

While we wait to start a new week, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.

Sleeper NFL Draft prospects

Louisville’s Ja’Corey Brooks celebrates with fans his touchdown against SMU.
Louisville’s Ja’Corey Brooks celebrates with fans his touchdown against SMU. / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Dallas Cowboys are on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are some sleeper prospects who could be on the radar. Blogging the Boys takes a closer look.

Running back depth chart

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders catches a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons.
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders catches a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys will have a much different running back room in 2025. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how things could look.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Dallas Cowboys take shocking first-round QB in new NFL mock draft... Miles Sanders hints at Dallas Cowboys' new offensive identity... Cowboys named best fit for one of 'best slot cornerbacks' in the NFL... NFL analytic outlet praises Cowboys pass rush following NFL free agency moves... Micah Parsons praises agent amid Cowboys contract extension uncertainty... Cowboys earn unflattering grade for early moves in NFL free agency.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News