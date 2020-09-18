FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys as of Friday morning said they were “not alarmed” about the neck issue that caused All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith to miss Thursday’s practice here at The Star in Frisco.

And indeed, the Friday info we get offers Smith as a "game-time decision” for Sunday’s Week 2 home-opener against Atlanta.

“We’ll see how Tyron is,” coach Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan. I’m not alarmed right now, but it’s something that we’re looking at. These are the experiences you need. It’s important for young players to play early in the season.”

AAh. "Young players?'' There is the reason to sound the alarm.

The Cowboys have a UDFA rookie right tackle in Terence Steele (because La’el Collins is on short-term IR. They have more kids at backup spots - Brandon Knight, Connor McGovern, newcomer Alex Light and practice-squander Eric Smith - because vet swing tackle Cam Erving is hurt. They gave a free-agent tryout to 10-year vet Jared Veldheer because ...

Well, the alarm is sounding just a little bit.

Receiver Amari Cooper (foot) is the only other major concern on the Dallas report; in the mind and voice of owner Jerry Jones, he's considreed as a "game-time decision'' as well.

On the rare occasions when Tyron sits, the Cowboys have sometimes survived; Dallas is 7-5 in those circumstances. But two years ago, the Cowboys opposed this same Falcons team and lost in part because Smith replacement Chaz Green (and the coaching staff that let him dangle) got roasted.

To Cowboys fans, that memory is fresh enough. Which makes that alarm loud enough.