SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Sound The Cowboys Alarm?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys as of Friday morning said they were “not alarmed” about the neck issue that caused All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith to miss Thursday’s practice here at The Star in Frisco.

And indeed, the Friday info we get offers Smith as a "game-time decision” for Sunday’s Week 2 home-opener against Atlanta.

“We’ll see how Tyron is,” coach Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan. I’m not alarmed right now, but it’s something that we’re looking at. These are the experiences you need. It’s important for young players to play early in the season.”

AAh. "Young players?'' There is the reason to sound the alarm.

The Cowboys have a UDFA rookie right tackle in Terence Steele (because La’el Collins is on short-term IR. They have more kids at backup spots - Brandon Knight, Connor McGovern, newcomer Alex Light and practice-squander Eric Smith - because vet swing tackle Cam Erving is hurt. They gave a free-agent tryout to 10-year vet Jared Veldheer because ...

Well, the alarm is sounding just a little bit.

Receiver Amari Cooper (foot) is the only other major concern on the Dallas report; in the mind and voice of owner Jerry Jones, he's considreed as a "game-time decision'' as well.

On the rare occasions when Tyron sits, the Cowboys have sometimes survived; Dallas is 7-5 in those circumstances. But two years ago, the Cowboys opposed this same Falcons team and lost in part because Smith replacement Chaz Green (and the coaching staff that let him dangle) got roasted.

To Cowboys fans, that memory is fresh enough. Which makes that alarm loud enough.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Rookie Review: Analyzing Trevon Diggs Debut

Trevon Diggs' last tackle in his Dallas Cowboys debut vs. the Rams was a big one. A Rookie Review of the Alabama product's first NFL outing

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders On Verge Of Taking Over Jackson State - But Can Deion Coach?

Jackson State Is Reportedly Preparing to Hire Former Dallas Cowboys Superstar Deion Sanders As Its Head Coach - Leaving One Glaring Question ...

Mike Fisher

'Open Wide!' Cowboys Injury Report For Thursday Sends Aldon Smith to The Dentist

'Open Wide!' The Dallas Cowboys Injury Report For Thursday Sends Aldon Smith to The Dentist - Before He goes After The Falcons In Week 2; Tyron Smith and Amari Cooper Also Listed

Mike Fisher

Dontari Poe Takes A Knee - And Cowboys Jerry Jones Takes A Stand

Dontari Poe Takes A Knee - And Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes A Stand ... On The Right Side Of History

Mike Fisher

by

ERichesin1234

Diggs Vs. Julio? Cowboys Rookie 'Has Earned Starting Job,' Says McCarthy

Could It Be Trevon Diggs Vs. Julio Jones When The Falcons Come To Town In Week 2? Dallas Cowboys Rookie CB 'Has Earned Starting Job,' Says Coach McCarthy

Mike Fisher

First Look: Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Signature Bowling Shoes To Match That 'Feed Me' Tattoo

First Look: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Offers New Signature Bowling Shoes To Match That 'Feed Me' Tattoo

Mike Fisher

Cowboys & Hall of Fame: Walker & Woodson Among 2021 NFL Nominees

Dallas Cowboys & The Hall of Fame: Herschel Walker, Erik Williams, La'Roi Glover & Darren Woodson Among 2021 NFL Nominees

Mike Fisher

McCarthy Cowboys 'Honeymoon' Is Officially Over

Coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys 'Honeymoon Period' Is Officially Over - According To Someone Who Would Know

Mike Fisher

'The Biggest Losers': Where Are Cowboys In SI's Week 2 Power Rankings?

After their Week 1 loss to the LA Rams, the Dallas Cowboys top the losing teams in the latest NFL power rankings.

Anthony Wood

Jourdan Lewis Leads Cowboys Vs. Falcons 'Good News' Injury Report

Jourdan Lewis Leads Dallas Cowboys Vs. Falcons 'Good News' Wednesday Injury Report

Mike Fisher