Source: CeeDee Lamb (MRI), Tony Pollard (Illness) 'Good to Go' for Cowboys at Rams

Cooper Rush will once again be in charge of the offense in Week 5's meeting featuring his Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Rams ... and the 3-1 visitors will have at their disposal two explosive weapons on offense.

There was at least some mild concern at midweek over a centerpiece of this offense, but star receiver CeeDee Lamb - missed practice on Thursday with the team suggesting that it was more of a "rest day'' when in fact, the concern about groin soreness was enough to motivate Dallas to have Lamb undergo an MRI - is scheduled to play today.

The results showed no serious injury, and the Cowboys proceeded with caution throughout the week.



Meanwhile, running back Tony Pollard, part of Dallas' "Dine & Dash'' approach in the backfield along with Ezekiel Elliott, missed the Friday workout at The Star due to an illness. But he was on the team plane on Saturday and is also scheduled to play.

"Good to go,'' a source tells CowboysSI.com of the pair, who were at one point listed as "questionable'' for the game.

Dallas is in good shape health-wise for the meeting with a Rams team that is relying on a not-healthy QB in Matthew Stafford ... while the Cowboys themselves wait patiently for the return of Dak Prescott from his thumb surgery, with all the latest on that story - including the not-new "news'' - here, via CowboysSI.com.

