Skip to main content

Source: CeeDee Lamb (MRI), Tony Pollard (Illness) 'Good to Go' for Cowboys at Rams

Cooper Rush will have weapons CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard "good to go'' today for Cowboys at Rams.

Cooper Rush will once again be in charge of the offense in Week 5's meeting featuring his Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Rams ... and the 3-1 visitors will have at their disposal two explosive weapons on offense.

There was at least some mild concern at midweek over a centerpiece of this offense, but star receiver CeeDee Lamb - missed practice on Thursday with the team suggesting that it was more of a "rest day'' when in fact, the concern about groin soreness was enough to motivate Dallas to have Lamb undergo an MRI - is scheduled to play today.

The results showed no serious injury, and the Cowboys proceeded with caution throughout the week.

Meanwhile, running back Tony Pollard, part of Dallas' "Dine & Dash'' approach in the backfield along with Ezekiel Elliott, missed the Friday workout at The Star due to an illness. But he was on the team plane on Saturday and is also scheduled to play.

"Good to go,'' a source tells CowboysSI.com of the pair, who were at one point listed as "questionable'' for the game.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak roger
Play

Dak Prescott 'New' Plan to Play at Eagles? Has Injured Cowboys QB Goal Changed?

We've been reporting for a month that the Eagles in NFL Week 6 was a realistic target date for Dak Prescott's thumb to allow him to once again grab the Dallas Cowboys reins.

By Mike Fisher
06B9CB1F-D79E-47DB-A41B-66268547E0FF
Play

Cowboys 'Thermostat' Defense: Can Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams?

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been an integral part of their three-game win streak and is key to a four-game streak.

By Logan MacDonald
wilson denver dak
Play

Dak Prescott Injury: Cowboys Lesson For Broncos 'Bust' Russell Wilson and Shoulder 'Tear'?

Russell Wilson has a Broncos problem. Is it similar to the one Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott experienced a year ago at training camp?

By Mike Fisher

Dallas is in good shape health-wise for the meeting with a Rams team that is relying on a not-healthy QB in Matthew Stafford ... while the Cowboys themselves wait patiently for the return of Dak Prescott from his thumb surgery, with all the latest on that story - including the not-new "news'' - here, via CowboysSI.com.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak roger
News

Dak Prescott 'New' Plan to Play at Eagles? Has Injured Cowboys QB Goal Changed?

By Mike Fisher
06B9CB1F-D79E-47DB-A41B-66268547E0FF
News

Cowboys 'Thermostat' Defense: Can Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams?

By Logan MacDonald
wilson denver dak
News

Dak Prescott Injury: Cowboys Lesson For Broncos 'Bust' Russell Wilson and Shoulder 'Tear'?

By Mike Fisher
ap_beckham_catch_141123_16x9_992
News

‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List

By Mike Fisher
coop pollard
News

Cowboys Roster Moves: D-Line Starter, Snapper Elevated; Tony Pollard Health Update for 'Nobody's Underdogs' at Rams

By Cowboys Country Staff
micah stafford
News

Cowboys at Rams: What's Wrong with QB Matthew Stafford?

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee
A1C6AB0A-6ED2-4E30-946B-2B3BDEDC2DF5
News

Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs; Most Expensive NFL Ticket

By Bri Amaranthus
pollard zeke
News

Tony Pollard Sick; Cowboys Plan ‘Full-Throttle’ Ezekiel Elliott at Bobby Wagner’s Rams?

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee