Source: Cowboys Planning Oxnard Training Camp Practices Vs. Rams

FRISCO - The details on the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp in California are not yet finalized. But the details are being assembled, with the latest example being the revelation that the Cowboys will engage in joint workouts against at least one NFL opponent - the Los Angeles Rams.

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that the Rams will be traveling to Oxnard, the Cowboys’ summer home, for the sessions.

Rams head coach Sean McVay, said on Thursday that the Rams will also engage in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders in addition to their work with the Cowboys this summer.

We are told the Cowboys and Raiders are not tied together in this plan.

The Cowboys are planning to return to Oxnard for their 2021 training camp after staying in Texas last year due to the COVID pandemic. Sources suggest to CowboysSI.com that the team figures to report on July 20; McVay indicated the Rams might start camp a week after that. The Cowboys’ earlier start is due to Dallas’ extra preseason game, the exhibition opener at Canton, Ohio, in the Hall of Fame Game against the Steelers.

The Rams’ and Cowboys’ camp sites are about 100 miles apart, but that detail will be worked out. Maybe also a concern: A few years ago, the Cowboys’ joint practices against the Rams resulted in a series of on-field brawls that sidetracked the teams from their work.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said this week he would soon be touring the team’s Oxnard facilities to help with the set-up.