Cowboys Might Lose Tank Lawrence, Too?

DeMarcus Lawrence may have sustained a serious injury as on Wednesday as the star defensive end was forced to exit practice at The Star due to a foot issue.

FRISCO - Injury issues are flying at the Dallas Cowboys at a high rate and in varied forms. The latest? Sources tell CowboysSI.com that there is “concern” that DeMarcus Lawrence may have sustained a serious injury as on Wednesday the star defensive end was forced to exit practice at The Star due to a foot issue.

Shortly after the injury occurred, the Cowboys released their official injury report for the day and the Pro Bowl pass-rusher Lawrence was listed as a limited participant.

Adding to the “concern” regarding the severity: The Cowboys canceled a scheduled post-practice Lawrence visit with the DFW media.

Lawrence's injury is currently being evaluated, with the Cowboys scheduled to play at the Los Angeles Chargers while dealing with a series of issues, ranging from fellow defensive end Randy Gregory potentially missing the game due to COVID to assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett having to be carted off the field on Wednesday complaining of pain in his right leg.

Lawrence is coming off back surgery from the off-season and sat out most of the team’s training camp in Oxnard in order to prepare for the regular season. If Dallas is indeed forced to play at the Chargers without both Lawrence and Gregory, the trio of Terrell Basham, Dorrance Armstrong and Bradley Anae are among those who would be required to step up.

In a Week 1 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys had both Lawrence and Gregory at their disposal and yet lost, 31-19, while recording no sacks on quarterback Tom Brady on his 50 drops into the pocket.