Source: Cowboys QB Dak Gets MRI Result

    • October 18, 2021
    Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets MRI Result

    “I’ll be fine,” Dak Prescott says, noting that the boot he is wearing “is a precaution.''
    FRISCO - A limping Dak Prescott got positive results on the MRI on his right OK calf, a source told CowboysSI.com in the noon hour Monday

    The exam shows it to be a “calf strain” that Dallas believes is a mild one.

    OK to play after this week’s bye, as Prescott has predicted?

    “That,” the source said, “is the goal.”

    The need for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback to undergo a Monday MRI is the result of an injury sustained while he threw a game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb to top New England, 35-29 on overtime.

    Prescott, who threw for 445 yards and is the first Dallas QB to ever complete three TD passes in four straight games, is downplaying the injury.

    “I’ll be fine,” he said, noting that the boot he was wearing “is a precaution,”and adding that had the game continued on beyond CeeDee Lamb’s 35-yard score, he would’ve continued to play at QB.

    Lamb Love: CeeDee's Message to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

    “I told (Dak) right after the game, on the field and in the locker room ... I told him I love him.'' Lamb says.

    42 minutes ago
    Cowboys LISTEN: Does Win Over Patriots Mean More?

    Locked On Cowboys: Victory Monday: Cowboys beat Patriots, 35-29

    "Life keeps throwing punches, and I'm going to keep throwing them back," said Prescott. “It's a part of it. It's part of this game. It's a physical game we play. I'll be fine.”

    Prescott, of course, has overcome a 2020 season-ending ankle injury. This injury is not related to that one, and is not in the same realm in terms of seriousness.

    What is serious? The Cowboys' status as contenders. The Cowboys, winners of five straight, are at 5-1 and have a three-game lead in the NFC East as they head into their off week.

    “Great timing going into the bye week,” said Dak, who completed 36 of 51 passes for those 445 yards that mark the most ever allowed by a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team.

    Time to rest and rehab will help. But so will something else.

    Prescott’s calf, he said, “doesn't hurt as bad, obviously, when you score and win the game."

