FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones phrased it in a highly generic way. Are the Cowboys making calls or taking more calls with the Tuesday trade deadline approaching?

“I think it’s both,” Jones said. “We like to make sure we know everything that’s out there. We obviously check in with every team ... That’s part of business in the NFL as you get closer to the deadline, just making sure you know what might be out there that could help you out. And also at the same time, if there’s somebody that thinks a lot of one of our guys, and we felt like it was worth it, we’d look at that as well.”

All true. "It's a 24/7 business'' and all that.

But as Dallas prepares for Sunday Week 8 and a visit from the Bears on deadline eve, we can suggest three areas of movement:

1) The Cowboys, early in the week, had not received trade calls on defensive end Tarell Basham. As the week went on, with Basham practicing but as of the start of the weekend not being activated, that's changed.

Other NFL teams see a surplus of Cowboys pass-rushers. The calls, NFL sources tell us, are now being placed.

2) Trysten Hill has been effective enough as a rotational backup. Neville Gallimore registers as a slight disappointment. But now Johnathan Hankins has been acquired via trade ... and a decision must be made.

Coach Mike McCarthy insists that all the "big guys'' at defensive tackle are needed, and one team source speaking to CowboysSI.com strongly indicates Dallas doesn't want to trade Gallimore.

If true, Dallas is being required to say that to inquiring teams. Because teams are inquiring.

3) The Cowboys continue to insist publicly that they are happy with their receivers room. But there certainly is a lot of smoke from Cowboys-connected guys indicating contrary opinions. Ex-QB Troy Aikman thinks they need to make a deal for a wideout to help the Dak Prescott-led offense. Ex-receiver Michael Irvin is talking up Odell Beckham Jr. as the answer.

And privately? Dallas should be - and is - "taking'' and "making'' calls.

